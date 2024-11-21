VACANCY: Consultant – Hansard Analysis and Parliamentary Monitoring to Assess Women’s Political Participation in Zimbabwe

Background

Zimbabwe has made notable strides in promoting women’s representation in Parliament through constitutional reforms and gender quotas. Despite these achievements, the meaningful participation of women in legislative processes remains limited due to structural, cultural, and societal barriers. This consultancy seeks to understand and enhance women’s participation in Parliament through a comprehensive Hansard analysis of parliamentary debates from July to December 2024. The analysis will offer critical insights into women’s engagement in policymaking and legislative activities and identify challenges that need to be addressed to improve their influence in political leadership.

Purpose of the Consultancy

The consultant will conduct an in-depth analysis of the Hansard records to assess women’s contributions and participation in Parliament. The objectives are to document the frequency, quality, and thematic contributions of female MPs, identify barriers to their effective participation, and provide actionable recommendations to support women’s leadership and influence in the policymaking process.

Scope of Work

The consultant will:

Review and analyze Hansard reports from parliamentary debates covering the period from July to December 2024.

Monitor and document female MPs’ contributions by analysing the frequency, quality, and themes of their participation.

Identify gender-based challenges and biases in parliamentary engagement.

Conduct stakeholder consultations to validate findings and refine recommendations.

Consolidate quarterly analysis into a comprehensive Hansard monitoring report by 15 December 2024.

Deliverables

Quarterly Hansard analysis reports, highlighting key findings on women’s participation.

Final comprehensive Hansard monitoring report, including recommendations to enhance women’s leadership and participation in Parliament.

Presentations and feedback sessions with key stakeholders, including parliamentarians, civil society, and policymakers.

Duration and Location

The consultancy will be conducted from November 26 to December 15, 2024, with activities taking place primarily in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Consultant Qualifications

Advanced degree in political science, gender studies, public policy, or a related field.

At least 5 years of experience in gender analysis, parliamentary monitoring, or political research.

Proven expertise in conducting qualitative and quantitative analyses of legislative records or debates.

Excellent report-writing and communication skills.

Familiarity with the Zimbabwean political and legislative context is strongly preferred.

Demonstrated experience in engaging with diverse stakeholders and conducting participatory consultations.

Application Procedure

Interested applicants should submit:

A technical proposal outlining their understanding of the assignment, proposed methodology, and work plan.

A financial proposal with a detailed budget breakdown.

CV(s) of the consultant(s) highlighting relevant experience.

Samples of previous work related to similar analyses (if available).

Submissions should be sent to procurement315@gmail.com, no later than 25 November 2024

Deadline for Application: November 28, 2024.