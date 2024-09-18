fbpx
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
VACANCY: Engineering Stores Clerk/Controller

VACANCY: Engineering Stores Clerk/Controller

Engineering Stores Clerk/Controller (Plastic Manufacturing Industry, Harare) – Our client in the plastic manufacturing sector is looking for a store clerk/ controller with experience in managing spares.

Roles And Duties

  • To coordinate the procurement and stocking of quality plant and engineering spares and facilitate the provision of best services to the plant timeously and cost-effectively.
  • Processing of freight/ shipping documentation.
  • Communicate & escalate supplier challenges as & when they occur.
  • Place and track progress on all purchased items and services (local & foreign).
  • Supplier interaction/relations.
  • Processing of internal requisitions.
  • Receipt of spares.
  • Replenishment of stock items.
  • Issuing of spares stock.
  • Creation of stock codes.
  • Stock take & reconciliation.
  • SAP transactions for all stock movements.
  • Receiving documentation & Inspection records for all received spares.
  • Zero stock outs for all stock items.
  • Stores requisitions & corresponding SAP transactions.
  • SAP stock codes for all spares in stock.
  • Stock take & reconciliation reports-zero variance between system & physical stock.
  • Procurement of quality & compliant spares & services.
  • Company errands include but are not limited to spares & parts pick & drop off, airport pick & drop off, administration errands, and any other errands that your Supervisors may deem necessary.
  • Purchase of materials and services.
  • Tracking of payments.
  • Purchase order processing.

Attributes And Requirements

  • At least 3-5 years of Manufacturing/Supervisory experience.
  • Stock Control Knowledge, Procurement knowledge.
  • Understanding of safety legislation, planning and organising.
  • Computer Literacy (MS Office & SAP).

Qualifications Required

Degree / Diploma in Procurement/ Logistics/Warehousing. A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in word format and send to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

To apply for this job email your details to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

