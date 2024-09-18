VACANCY: Engineering Stores Clerk/Controller

Engineering Stores Clerk/Controller (Plastic Manufacturing Industry, Harare) – Our client in the plastic manufacturing sector is looking for a store clerk/ controller with experience in managing spares.
Roles And Duties
- To coordinate the procurement and stocking of quality plant and engineering spares and facilitate the provision of best services to the plant timeously and cost-effectively.
- Processing of freight/ shipping documentation.
- Communicate & escalate supplier challenges as & when they occur.
- Place and track progress on all purchased items and services (local & foreign).
- Supplier interaction/relations.
- Processing of internal requisitions.
- Receipt of spares.
- Replenishment of stock items.
- Issuing of spares stock.
- Creation of stock codes.
- Stock take & reconciliation.
- SAP transactions for all stock movements.
- Receiving documentation & Inspection records for all received spares.
- Zero stock outs for all stock items.
- Stores requisitions & corresponding SAP transactions.
- SAP stock codes for all spares in stock.
- Stock take & reconciliation reports-zero variance between system & physical stock.
- Procurement of quality & compliant spares & services.
- Company errands include but are not limited to spares & parts pick & drop off, airport pick & drop off, administration errands, and any other errands that your Supervisors may deem necessary.
- Purchase of materials and services.
- Tracking of payments.
- Purchase order processing.
Attributes And Requirements
- At least 3-5 years of Manufacturing/Supervisory experience.
- Stock Control Knowledge, Procurement knowledge.
- Understanding of safety legislation, planning and organising.
- Computer Literacy (MS Office & SAP).
Qualifications Required
Degree / Diploma in Procurement/ Logistics/Warehousing. A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in word format and send to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
To apply for this job email your details to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw