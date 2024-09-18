VACANCY: Engineering Stores Clerk/Controller

Engineering Stores Clerk/Controller (Plastic Manufacturing Industry, Harare) – Our client in the plastic manufacturing sector is looking for a store clerk/ controller with experience in managing spares.

Roles And Duties

To coordinate the procurement and stocking of quality plant and engineering spares and facilitate the provision of best services to the plant timeously and cost-effectively.

Processing of freight/ shipping documentation.

Communicate & escalate supplier challenges as & when they occur.

Place and track progress on all purchased items and services (local & foreign).

Supplier interaction/relations.

Processing of internal requisitions.

Receipt of spares.

Replenishment of stock items.

Issuing of spares stock.

Creation of stock codes.

Stock take & reconciliation.

SAP transactions for all stock movements.

Receiving documentation & Inspection records for all received spares.

Zero stock outs for all stock items.

Stores requisitions & corresponding SAP transactions.

SAP stock codes for all spares in stock.

Stock take & reconciliation reports-zero variance between system & physical stock.

Procurement of quality & compliant spares & services.

Company errands include but are not limited to spares & parts pick & drop off, airport pick & drop off, administration errands, and any other errands that your Supervisors may deem necessary.

Purchase of materials and services.

Tracking of payments.

Purchase order processing.

Attributes And Requirements

At least 3-5 years of Manufacturing/Supervisory experience.

Stock Control Knowledge, Procurement knowledge.

Understanding of safety legislation, planning and organising.

Computer Literacy (MS Office & SAP).

Qualifications Required

Degree / Diploma in Procurement/ Logistics/Warehousing. A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in word format and send to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.