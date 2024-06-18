VACANCY: Front-of-House Manager

Our client in Victoria Falls is looking for a Front-of-House Manager to join their team for a job vacancy within the Restaurant industry.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Provide excellent customer service

Management and organization of all aspects relating to front-of-house service and operations

Running daily service smoothly and efficiently

Coordinating front-of-house staff shifts and timetables

Taking reservations and responding to enquiries professionally and in good time

Organizing seating and allocating tables to waiters, running the floor smoothly during service

Communicating with guests, addressing issues efficiently and professionally, and welcoming guests to the restaurant

Monitoring stocks and bar service. Ensuring daily stock takes are completed and tally against usage

Report maintenance issues, stock issues etc

Weekly orders and daily stock management

Before Service:

Ensure the restaurant is ready for daily service,

Take bookings for tables and ensure all bookings are allocated tables and enquiries responded to on the phone, all bookings noted in the diary, kitchen and front of house notified of any immediate changes, large groups etc.

Communicate with the kitchen on what is available or not available for the day. Notify waiters, update the whiteboard, and ensure everyone is in the loop.

During Service:

Ensure guests are welcomed and seated, tables are turned over quickly and efficiently, cleared and ready for next guests.

Ensure tables have been assisted, watch and make sure waiters are efficient and tables served and cleared, drinks orders fulfilled on time, orders placed in a timely manner.

Monitor payments and cashups, keep checking system used correctly.

Pay attention to time from orders to service from the kitchen, that food comes out quickly and follow up send backs, complaints, or issues.

Assist quickly with any issues, if any guests appears unhappy, or is calling for attention, any complaints, or problems are dealt with in a friendly and efficient manner. A refund/discount or comp costs us less than bad reviews online.

Note down all comments/complaints, suggestions and noteworthy compliments, so we can keep a track and attend to issues and see trends etc.

Run cash ups,

Admin, Stocks and Staff:

Assist with any administration and GAAP data capture as and when required, out of busy service times.

Assist with orders and stock controls of bar and front of house stocks. Especially alcohol stocks and usage. Keep an eye on consistency of presentation in drinks and coffees etc.

Monitor reception and Gallery, and keep an eye on the ongoing sales and stocks assist with keeping track of stock items in the gallery.

Organize front-of-house staffing schedules and ensure service is running smoothly and efficiently.

Monthly stock takes and monthly asset register checklist and counts.

Coordinate and organize private dinners, private deck setups or events.

Coordinate restaurant specials, ensure all waiters are aware, GAAP is updated, table adverts are changed accordingly, etc.

Contribute ideas and suggestions for specials, promotions, controls, procedures, etc.

Essential Requirements:

Restaurant experience essential

Presentable

Responsible

Leadership skills

Organized

Reliable

Good communication skills

Experience with a cash register and POS

Endurance to walk and stand for long hours

Flexible work hours

Ability to remain calm and professional with difficult customers with excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

High school diploma; food safety training will be considered a plus

Suitable candidates send an updated CV to kelly@priconsultants.com. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.