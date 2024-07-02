VACANCY: Industrial Commodities Salesperson

Our Client in the commodity trading sector is looking for someone to join their sales team. The ideal candidate is energetic, a self-starter, and has a strong sales background. Experience with industrial commodities and a strong trading and sales background are ideal.

Key Responsibilities and Requirements

Source and sell industrial and commercial commodities, e.g. PET Resin, Starches, and Caustic Soda, to businesses and organizations

Build and maintain relationships with clients and suppliers

Negotiate prices, delivery terms, and other sales conditions

Identify market trends and opportunities to drive sales growth

Collaborate with logistics and operations teams to ensure timely delivery

Meet and exceed sales targets and performance goals

Develop and execute sales strategies to achieve business objectives

Identify and pursue new business opportunities

Manage and grow existing customer relationships

Conduct market research and stay up-to-date on industry developments

Communicate with suppliers and negotiate prices and terms

Prepare and present sales reports and performance metrics

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive business results

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or related field

Proven sales experience in industrial commodities or related commodities

Strong communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines

Interested and qualified candidates, please send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com. Regrettably, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.