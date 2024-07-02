fbpx
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
logo
mobile-logo
HomeVACANCY: Industrial Commodities Salesperson

VACANCY: Industrial Commodities Salesperson

Our Client in the commodity trading sector is looking for someone to join their sales team. The ideal candidate is energetic, a self-starter, and has a strong sales background. Experience with industrial commodities and a strong trading and sales background are ideal.

Key Responsibilities and Requirements

  • Source and sell industrial and commercial commodities, e.g. PET Resin, Starches, and Caustic Soda, to businesses and organizations
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and suppliers
  • Negotiate prices, delivery terms, and other sales conditions
  • Identify market trends and opportunities to drive sales growth
  • Collaborate with logistics and operations teams to ensure timely delivery
  • Meet and exceed sales targets and performance goals
  • Develop and execute sales strategies to achieve business objectives
  • Identify and pursue new business opportunities
  • Manage and grow existing customer relationships
  • Conduct market research and stay up-to-date on industry developments
  • Communicate with suppliers and negotiate prices and terms
  • Prepare and present sales reports and performance metrics
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive business results
  • Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or related field
  • Proven sales experience in industrial commodities or related commodities
  • Strong communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines

Interested and qualified candidates, please send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com. Regrettably, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

To apply for this job email your details to dnicholls@priconsultants.com

You cannot copy content of this page