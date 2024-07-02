VACANCY: Industrial Commodities Salesperson

Our Client in the commodity trading sector is looking for someone to join their sales team. The ideal candidate is energetic, a self-starter, and has a strong sales background. Experience with industrial commodities and a strong trading and sales background are ideal.
Key Responsibilities and Requirements
- Source and sell industrial and commercial commodities, e.g. PET Resin, Starches, and Caustic Soda, to businesses and organizations
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and suppliers
- Negotiate prices, delivery terms, and other sales conditions
- Identify market trends and opportunities to drive sales growth
- Collaborate with logistics and operations teams to ensure timely delivery
- Meet and exceed sales targets and performance goals
- Develop and execute sales strategies to achieve business objectives
- Identify and pursue new business opportunities
- Manage and grow existing customer relationships
- Conduct market research and stay up-to-date on industry developments
- Communicate with suppliers and negotiate prices and terms
- Prepare and present sales reports and performance metrics
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive business results
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or related field
- Proven sales experience in industrial commodities or related commodities
- Strong communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines
Interested and qualified candidates, please send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com. Regrettably, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
To apply for this job email your details to dnicholls@priconsultants.com