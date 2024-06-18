fbpx
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
VACANCY: Restaurant Manager/Executive Chef

Our client in Victoria Falls is looking for a Restaurant Manager/Executive Chef to join their team for a job vacancy within the Restaurant industry.

Duties include but are not limited to:

  • Opening and closing the restaurant.
  • Appointing, inducting, and mentoring new staff members.
  • Scheduling shifts and assigning tables to waitstaff.
  • Streamlining the restaurant processes to improve the guest experience
  • Enforcing food handling regulations and other guidelines to increase guest safety
  • Resolving customers’ questions and grievances professionally and handling all reviews
  • Conducting payroll activities in an accurate, timely manner.
  • Ensuring that the restaurant adheres to pertinent health and safety regulations.
  • Working with procurement to purchase new ingredients, kitchen utensils, and equipment as stock is damaged or depleted.
  • Recording all income and expenses and ensuring that cash registers are balanced.
  • Have an understanding of all budgets and control costs and expenditures.
  • Present reports and attend financial meetings.
  • Implement new business procedures and processes
  • Maintain quality standards across all aspects of the business
  • Promoting the restaurant and finding ways to bring in more customers
  • Completing necessary paperwork, such as sales, inventory, and staff attendance reports
  • Developing unique and cuisine-appropriate menus
  • Collaborating with the Restaurant Manager to set item prices
  • Staying current on developing trends in the restaurant industry
  • Maintaining the kitchen and surrounding areas in conditions that meet the company standards and health code regulations
  • Monitoring inventory and purchasing supplies and food from approved vendors
  • Hiring, training, and supervising kitchen staff
  • Assisting and directing kitchen staff in meal preparation, creation, plating, and delivery
  • Identifying and introducing new culinary techniques
  • Preparing meals and completing prep support as needed

Essential Requirements:

  • Educated to A-Level standard or equivalent
  • Previous supervisory experience with strong leadership skills and an affinity for capacity development
  • Proven time and resource management skills
  • Exceptional standard of written and verbal English
  • Prior experience using payroll, POS, and reservation software
  • Intermediate accounting and arithmetic skills
  • Excellent conflict resolution abilities
  • Innovative, trustworthy, and impartial
  • Does high-quality work while unsupervised
  • Flexible hours

Personality Profile:

  • Leadership to guide and inspire the staff
  • Understanding of how the food service industry works
  • Strong organizational skills to keep things running smoothly
  • Problem-solving skills for unexpected circumstances, such as staffing shortages or unhappy customers
  • Financial knowledge to manage the budget effectively and keep the restaurant profitable
  • Analytical skills to interpret reports and make data-driven decisions
  • Experience using restaurant management software
  • Customer service and interpersonal skills to create positive relationships

Suitable candidates, send an updated CV to kelly@priconsultants.com. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

To apply for this job email your details to kelly@priconsultants.com

