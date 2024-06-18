VACANCY: Restaurant Manager/Executive Chef

Our client in Victoria Falls is looking for a Restaurant Manager/Executive Chef to join their team for a job vacancy within the Restaurant industry.
Duties include but are not limited to:
- Opening and closing the restaurant.
- Appointing, inducting, and mentoring new staff members.
- Scheduling shifts and assigning tables to waitstaff.
- Streamlining the restaurant processes to improve the guest experience
- Enforcing food handling regulations and other guidelines to increase guest safety
- Resolving customers’ questions and grievances professionally and handling all reviews
- Conducting payroll activities in an accurate, timely manner.
- Ensuring that the restaurant adheres to pertinent health and safety regulations.
- Working with procurement to purchase new ingredients, kitchen utensils, and equipment as stock is damaged or depleted.
- Recording all income and expenses and ensuring that cash registers are balanced.
- Have an understanding of all budgets and control costs and expenditures.
- Present reports and attend financial meetings.
- Implement new business procedures and processes
- Maintain quality standards across all aspects of the business
- Promoting the restaurant and finding ways to bring in more customers
- Completing necessary paperwork, such as sales, inventory, and staff attendance reports
- Developing unique and cuisine-appropriate menus
- Collaborating with the Restaurant Manager to set item prices
- Staying current on developing trends in the restaurant industry
- Maintaining the kitchen and surrounding areas in conditions that meet the company standards and health code regulations
- Monitoring inventory and purchasing supplies and food from approved vendors
- Hiring, training, and supervising kitchen staff
- Assisting and directing kitchen staff in meal preparation, creation, plating, and delivery
- Identifying and introducing new culinary techniques
- Preparing meals and completing prep support as needed
Essential Requirements:
- Educated to A-Level standard or equivalent
- Previous supervisory experience with strong leadership skills and an affinity for capacity development
- Proven time and resource management skills
- Exceptional standard of written and verbal English
- Prior experience using payroll, POS, and reservation software
- Intermediate accounting and arithmetic skills
- Excellent conflict resolution abilities
- Innovative, trustworthy, and impartial
- Does high-quality work while unsupervised
- Flexible hours
Personality Profile:
- Leadership to guide and inspire the staff
- Understanding of how the food service industry works
- Strong organizational skills to keep things running smoothly
- Problem-solving skills for unexpected circumstances, such as staffing shortages or unhappy customers
- Financial knowledge to manage the budget effectively and keep the restaurant profitable
- Analytical skills to interpret reports and make data-driven decisions
- Experience using restaurant management software
- Customer service and interpersonal skills to create positive relationships
Suitable candidates, send an updated CV to kelly@priconsultants.com. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
To apply for this job email your details to kelly@priconsultants.com