VACANCY: Restaurant Manager/Executive Chef

Our client in Victoria Falls is looking for a Restaurant Manager/Executive Chef to join their team for a job vacancy within the Restaurant industry.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Opening and closing the restaurant.

Appointing, inducting, and mentoring new staff members.

Scheduling shifts and assigning tables to waitstaff.

Streamlining the restaurant processes to improve the guest experience

Enforcing food handling regulations and other guidelines to increase guest safety

Resolving customers’ questions and grievances professionally and handling all reviews

Conducting payroll activities in an accurate, timely manner.

Ensuring that the restaurant adheres to pertinent health and safety regulations.

Working with procurement to purchase new ingredients, kitchen utensils, and equipment as stock is damaged or depleted.

Recording all income and expenses and ensuring that cash registers are balanced.

Have an understanding of all budgets and control costs and expenditures.

Present reports and attend financial meetings.

Implement new business procedures and processes

Maintain quality standards across all aspects of the business

Promoting the restaurant and finding ways to bring in more customers

Completing necessary paperwork, such as sales, inventory, and staff attendance reports

Developing unique and cuisine-appropriate menus

Collaborating with the Restaurant Manager to set item prices

Staying current on developing trends in the restaurant industry

Maintaining the kitchen and surrounding areas in conditions that meet the company standards and health code regulations

Monitoring inventory and purchasing supplies and food from approved vendors

Hiring, training, and supervising kitchen staff

Assisting and directing kitchen staff in meal preparation, creation, plating, and delivery

Identifying and introducing new culinary techniques

Preparing meals and completing prep support as needed

Essential Requirements:

Educated to A-Level standard or equivalent

Previous supervisory experience with strong leadership skills and an affinity for capacity development

Proven time and resource management skills

Exceptional standard of written and verbal English

Prior experience using payroll, POS, and reservation software

Intermediate accounting and arithmetic skills

Excellent conflict resolution abilities

Innovative, trustworthy, and impartial

Does high-quality work while unsupervised

Flexible hours

Personality Profile:

Leadership to guide and inspire the staff

Understanding of how the food service industry works

Strong organizational skills to keep things running smoothly

Problem-solving skills for unexpected circumstances, such as staffing shortages or unhappy customers

Financial knowledge to manage the budget effectively and keep the restaurant profitable

Analytical skills to interpret reports and make data-driven decisions

Experience using restaurant management software

Customer service and interpersonal skills to create positive relationships

Suitable candidates, send an updated CV to kelly@priconsultants.com. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.