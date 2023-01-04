Kuda Tagwirei Falls Prey To Conmen

Businessman Kuda Tagwirei recently fell victim to conmen who masqueraded as the Sakunda Holdings boss and used his identity to dupe members of the public.

In a statement, Sakunda Holdings alleged that some unnamed individuals were scamming members of the public by pretending to be Tagwirei, requesting diesel donations while offering unsuspecting members with tractors and cars.

“Please be warned against conmen calling members of the public from several foreign WhatsApp numbers including +27 81 009 3248, while purporting to be Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei,” the statement said.

The conmen ,the statement further noted, using images of Tagwirei on their WhatsApp profile pictures, are offering tractors and cars, while requesting targeted victims to send diesel to transport the “donated” vehicles.



“In some cases, they ask for cash to enable delivery of donated goods. These acts are clearly meant to scam gullible individuals and tarnish the reputation of Mr Tagwirei and Sakunda Holdings.

“Please ignore or report these malicious acts to the authorities and safeguard yourselves from becoming victims of fraud,”the statement added.

Sakunda Holdings warned the public to be on the lookout of individuals who will want to extort them of their resources.

It further added that all programs under the organization’s name are notified in the press and not through individuals.