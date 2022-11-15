Sakunda Withdraws From Rufaro Stadium Refurbishment

Petroleum giant Sakunda Holding has announced an immediate withdrawal from a partnership that would have seen the refurbishment of the ceremonial home of football, Rufaro Stadium.

The energy company had planned to renovate the football venue after entering into a long term partnership with the City of Harare, the planned renovation included installing bucket seats, refurbishing the sewer and water reticulation system as well as constructing a road to the football match venue.

In a letter seen by 263Chat addressed to the Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, Sakunda chief operations officer Mberikwazvo Charles Chitambo said the company was disturbed by reports that the company wanted to purchase the stadium.

“Following our numerous unsuccessful requests to present to your office our final feasibility study report and proposed designs for the refurbishment of Rufaro Stadium, we write to express our gravest misgivings on the unfortunate events and communications emanating from your office. We are shocked and disturbed by untruthful and malicious allegations that Sakunda intends to purchase Rufaro Stadium, which is a public asset.

“Nothing could be further from the truth, and we believe you know that. These unfounded allegations are grounded on malice and a coordinated attempt to curtail our efforts to contribute to the revival and modernization of public infrastructure. We wish to place it on record again that Sakunda did not have any commercial interests in this project, suffice to say that our participation in the same was entirely philanthropic, for the public good. Consequently, we would like to hereby notify you of our immediate withdrawal from the partnership,” said Chitambo

He said the feasibility studies that had been carried out by the company will be donated to the city of Harare.

“Given the toxicity we have now seen In Council’s attitude, and a lack of political will to implement the project on the part of Council, Sakunda hereby withdraws its participation from the project. Notwithstanding, all project designs and plans will be donated to Council in the public interest.

“We are thankful for the cooperation we shared during the subsistence of the MOU and look forward to, partnering the City Council again in suitable projects for the development of our beautiful City of Harare for the exclusive benefit of its residents and stakeholders.” he said.

