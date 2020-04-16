Lockdown Order Does Not Halt Pandemic: MDC

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance has claimed that the current lockdown does not halt the pandemic and was poorly done due to lack of multi-stakeholder consultations.

Secretary for Health and Child Welfare for the Alliance, Dr. Henry Madzorera made the remarks in a statement released yesterday.

“Planning for this lockdown was very poorly done, because Multi-Stakeholder consultations were not done. We are wading through uncharted waters and everybody’s contribution should have been solicited. We now have most of our vulnerable people almost starving to death in their houses. People have been locked in without the most basic commodities like mealie meal, and this is undermining the lockdown,” said Dr. Madzorera

He said hungry people cannot be confined and the current lockdown is about to degenerate into chaos.

“You cannot confine a hungry man. We are beginning to see chaotic scenes at shops now, almost about to degenerate into riots because everybody wants the staple food, and there is not enough to go around even for those who have the money. The crowding and jostling for mealie meal that we are seeing at shops is fertile ground for rapid Covid-19 spread, and our people understand that. But now they are being forced by government to choose between death from Covid-19 or death from hunger and most people would rather take their chances with Covid-19”

Dr. Madzorera said it was a serious failure and the government should ensure that there are no shortages in the market.

“This is serious failure of planning and may cost the nation far more than we can afford in human lives. Government should first have ensured that there are no shortages on the market before announcing the lockdown. We are not for a moment suggesting that the lockdown should have been delayed NO.”

He said on paper preparedness and response plan is good but implementation is close to zero.

“We have a good technical document on the preparedness and response plan, but implementation is close to zero . We are ignoring the actions that will make this lockdown meaningful and effective. Simply noting that Zimbabweans are complying with the order does not translate into halting the epidemic.

“We must investigate all suspects, identify cases, isolate and treat cases and do thorough contact tracing, then we may succeed in halting the spread of Covid-19.” Dr. Madzorera said.