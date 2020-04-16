You cannot copy content of this page

COVID-19: Zim Records Its First Recovery

By Fadzai Ndangana

As Zimbabwe continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, the country yesterday recorded its first recovery case.

In its daily update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care yesterday announced that one of the confirmed cases recovered after testing negative for COVID-19 on two samples collected at least 24 hours apart.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, patients with mild condition of COVID-19 who are cared for at home, must test negative twice using PCR on samples collected at least 24 hours apart before they are released from home isolation.

The country has tested close to 700 people with 23 cases testing positive. Three people have succumbed to the pandemic.

 

 

