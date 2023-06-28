‘Mr Gold’ Blames Alcohol For Gold Smuggling Claims

Troubled businessman, Ewan Macmillan has blamed alcohol for the statements he made in Gold Mafia, a four-part investigation by Al Jazeera.

Gold Mafia revealed how some of Southern Africa’s biggest gold smuggling gangs plunder their countries to enrich themselves while helping criminals launder hundreds of millions of dollars.

Macmillan, who made shocking claims, including branding Vice President Constantino Chiwenga a dunderhead, was secretly recorded by undercover journalists from Al Jazeera.

Together with renowned United Kingdom-based preacher and Zimbabwe ambassador at large, Eubert Angel, Macmillan was exposed for his role in dirty gold smuggling and money laundering deals within Zimbabwe.

In a statement, Macmillan expressed remorse for the discomfort caused by his remarks which he attributed to the influence of alcohol.

“I would like to extend my sincerest apologies to my family, friends, fellow Zimbabweans, and all those individuals whom I have offended with my behavior and comments as shown in the recent Al Jazeera Gold Mafia series,” Macmillan said.

He further acknowledged that many of his statements recorded in the documentary were not only boastful and untrue but also derogatory and malicious.

“I have brought embarrassment upon myself and those associated with me, and for that, I am truly sorry,” he added.