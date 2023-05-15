Mwos, Golden Eagles In A Deadlock

An action-packed encounter at Ngoni Stadium yesterday saw new boys Mwos FC share spoils with Golden Eagles in the eighth game of the 2023 Northern Region Division One league.

This was the first time these two teams met in a professional match, and experienced coaches Lloyd Mutasa and Mark Mathe were on the dug-out leading those teams.

A minute from halftime, Mwos came with a big message, scoring in the 46th minute a well-crafted goal through the captain Marshal “Budhe Bhedhela” Kawashu, and in the 78th minute, the Golden Eagles found the back of the net with a goal of the season contender by Albert Nyamutsaka.

This was the third time Marshal “Budhe Bhedhela” Kawashu has scored consecutively for the Punters.

Mwos FC head coach Llody Mutasa was pleased with the way his troops applied themselves in the game.

“The atmosphere here is so conducive; you look at the supporters, you look at the sponsors, and you look at the technical team; we are one; we have our heads in the same direction.”

“If you look at the infrastructure, you will see that it is left for us to try and complement what it has with our pitch work”

“I am also excited with this project because I am working with my friends Wonder Ngoko and Warren Mapanga” said Mutasa.

Mwos is in 6th place after playing 8 games and having won three games, drawn four games, and lost one, giving him 13 points.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

