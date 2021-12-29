Man Commits Suicide After Jumping Off Council Building

A City of Harare traffic police believed to be in his 30s Wednesday died after jumping off the sixth floor of the Cleveland Building in a suspected case of suicide.

In an interview with 263Chat, Acting Corporate Communications Manager, Innocent Ruwende confirmed the incident saying investigations are still in progress to ascertain the reasons behind the death.

“We understand that one of our workers who is a traffic municipal officer reported for duty as usual at Trafalgar and was deployed to Cameron Street and we understand around lunchtime he said he needed to go for convenience purposes at Cleveland house and when he reached Cleveland house that is when we suspected that he committed suicide from the sixth floor of this building death. We are not aware of any other reasons concerning his death but we are currently investigating the cause of his demise,” said Ruwende

Members of the public could be seen milling around the perimeter fence at Cleveland House trying to get a glimpse of the lifeless body.

According to workmates who spoke on condition of anonymity, the man lived a quiet life and had not expressed any signs of trouble in his life.

“We are actually shocked, he was a quiet man who did not show signs of distress during our conversations. We met today and everything was normal, I even had the chance of walking with him and everything was just normal only to hear that he had plunged himself from the sixth floor,” said the workmate

Another employee said they just heard a loud bang and when they went to check that is when they saw the officer’s motionless body. The name of the deceased is being withheld until his relatives have been informed.