Mapeza Quits Chippa United

Former Warriors and FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has reportedly stepped down from his position as coach of South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Chippa United.

Reports coming from South Africa suggests that Mapeza decided to part ways with the Eastern Cape based side over contractual issues.

“They really tried to convince him to stay, but there are contractual issues that have affected the relationship,” a source close to the happenings revealed.

Mapeza joined Chippa last October and enjoyed a fairytale journey with the club which saw him go on a five match winning streak. His departure comes as a surprise after steering the team to a 1-0 victory over Amazulu on Saturday.

Chippa are currently 11th on the league standings five points above the relegation zone. Former Chippa United defender Mbuyiselo Sambu has reportedly taken over on an interim basis.