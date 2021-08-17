Meet Samanyanga, Zim’s Kanindo Music Artist

Meet Zimbabwean musician Tapiwa Samanyanga, who takes us on a musical journey through the Kanindo genre.

He describes how he was inspired to pursue a different musical path and how he came to enjoy creating music in this genre.

He also mentions that he hopes to instil a strong appreciation for this genre in the Zimbabwean music industry over time.

Kanindo originated from Tanzania and Kenya. Once in Zimbabwe, the East African Kanindo was diluted with local beat to create a faster and lighter version known as Sungura music, which is one of the country’s most popular genres.

Watch the interview below for more details:

You can listen to the audio on Sound Cloud on the link below: