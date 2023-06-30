Minister Hails Mashonaland Holdings For Embracing Govt Vision

Zimbabwe’s leading property investment company, Mashonaland Holdings Limited has embarked on a massive project to develop a US$20 Million Pomona Commercial Centre.

Officiating the ground-breaking ceremony in Harare on Friday, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, commended the board members of Mashonaland Holdings Limited for their optimism about the nation’s prospects.

“In the face of challenging times that we are experiencing as a country, you could have easily chosen to maintain your current property portfolio as it is. However, you have embraced a broader vision and a long-term optimistic outlook,” Ziyambi acknowledged.

“The planned development of a commercial centre in this location is a testament to the support that private players are providing to the government in improving the standard of living for the citizens. Such developments inspire us as policymakers, as they assure us that we are indeed creating an enabling environment for businesses,” he added.

Ziyambi further expressed the government’s delight in witnessing the growth of infrastructure and suitable trade development opportunities. He assured that the government would continue to applaud Mashonaland Holdings for their innovative efforts, as they contribute to creating competitiveness in the business sector.

Speaking at the event, Project Architect Richard Stone Beattie explained that the Pomona commercial centre aims to address the business and commercial needs in Harare.

“This particular project will increase the availability of modern infrastructure while reducing congestion. It has been designed to utilize solar power, promoting a climate-friendly environment,” Beattie stated.

“The unit land sizes range between 14,000 and 16,000 square meters, offering 300 parking bays and warehouse units that can be merged into 2,000 or 3,000 square meters,” he elaborated.

Beattie also highlighted that the development project will improve the Pomona neighborhood as well as catering for the needs of the people within its surroundings.

Additionally, Mashonaland Holdings is nearing completion of a hospital in Milton Park, while households in Westgate are aligning with the national development strategy objectives for sustainable development, particularly goal number 9, which emphasizes industry development and infrastructure.





