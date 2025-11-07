Musona Leads Warriors’ Squad for Friendlies as AFCON Preparations Begin

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has unveiled a 24-man Warriors squad for the upcoming international friendlies set for the November FIFA window as preparations intensify ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The squad features a mix of seasoned veterans and emerging talent signalling a balanced approach by newly appointed head coach Marian Marinica as he builds momentum towards next year’s continental tournament.

Veteran forward Knowledge Musona headlines the list alongside fellow experienced campaigners Marvelous Nakamba of Luton Town and Teenage Hadebe of FC Cincinnati.

ZIFA said the friendly fixtures are part of a broader programme designed to strengthen team cohesion and assess new players in competitive match settings.

Among the selected players are Tawanda Chirewa of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sean Fusire of Sheffield Wednesday and Tymon Machope of Scotland FC all of whom are expected to inject energy into the squad.

The defensive unit features Munashe Garananga from FC Copenhagen, Divine Lunga of Mamelodi Sundowns and Brandon Galloway from Plymouth Argyle providing a defensive depth.

The midfield will be anchored by Nakamba, Jonah Fabisch (Erzgebirg Aue) and Jordan Zemura (Udinese) ensuring a solid balance between control and creativity.

The technical team includes Kaitano Tembo as assistant coach, Pernel Charles Mckop as goalkeepers’ coach, and a strong backroom staff of analysts, trainers and conditioning experts.

With the friendlies expected to provide a testing ground for tactical experimentation fans will be keen to see how Marinica’s side performs as they fine-tune their systems ahead of AFCON 2025.

Full Squad at a Glance:

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi, Elvis Chipezeze, Martin Mapisa

Defenders: Gerald Takwara, Munashe Garananga, Godknows Murwira, Emmanuel Jalai, Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, Brandon Galloway

Midfielders: Jonah Fabisch, Tawanda Chirewa, Marvelous Nakamba, Sean Fusire, Prosper Padera, Jordan Zemura, Daniel Msendami

Strikers: Knowledge Musona, Tymon Machope, Prince Dube, Washington Navaya, Tawanda Maswanhise, Bill Antonio, Walter Musona