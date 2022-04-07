Mwonzora’s Ally Defects To Chamisa

Losing MDC-T candidate for Kambuzuma, Fungai Chiposi Thursday announced that he had defected to the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC).

Chiposi, an ally of Douglas Mwonzora, said the by-Elections of 26 March 2022 were an eye-opener for him and this necessitated his defection.

“Further, one on one in-person discussions with my team and residents of Kambuzuma, revealed that the people want a change of government and have placed their faith in CCC led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

“I have therefore decided to become an ordinary supporter of the Citizens Coalition for Change party led by Advocate Chamisa,” Chiposi posted on Twitter.

Chiposi, who had been critical of the CCC party in the run up to the by-elections, said he had not approached any of the CCC leaders before making this decision.

“I am not expecting any position in the party. I am an ordinary supporter of the party and will engage friends and family to come and support the citizens movement,” he said.