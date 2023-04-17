Nigeria’s Minister GUC Arrives in Harare for Maiden Show On Independence Day

Highly sought-after Nigerian gospel star Minister GUC arrived in Harare Saturday afternoon in anticipation of his maiden show in Zimbabwe.

The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on April 18th, Zimbabwe’s Independence Day, at the Belgravia Sports Club and is themed ‘The Heroes of Faith’

Minister GUC, known for his powerful and anointed worship songs, expressed his excitement upon his arrival at the airport, saying,

“I am truly honoured and humbled to be here in Zimbabwe. I am looking forward to ministering to the people through my music and spreading the message of hope, love, and faith. I am ready to take to the stage and give my all in this performance.”

Set Up Events, the music promoter hosting Minister GUC’s concert has been diligently preparing for the event.

Rudo Magwenzi, the PR Manager for Set Up Events, shared insights on the preparations for the highly anticipated concert,

“We are thrilled to be hosting Minister GUC in Zimbabwe. We have been working tirelessly to ensure that this event is a resounding success.

“From stage setup to sound production, we have left no stone unturned in creating an unforgettable experience for gospel music lovers in Zimbabwe,” she said.

Minister GUC’s maiden show in Zimbabwe promises to be a powerful and uplifting event, with gospel music lovers eagerly anticipating his touching performances.

The concert is expected to draw a large audience of gospel music enthusiasts from across Zimbabwe, as well as neighbouring countries, who are eager to experience Minister GUC’s anointed worship firsthand.

