No Sacred Cows, Zanu PF Big Wigs Warned

Zanu PF chairperson for Manicaland province, Mike Madiro has warned party bigwigs that there will be no sacred cows in the fight against factionalism.

Madiro’s remarks come in the wake of the firing of State Security minister Owen Ncube, who lost his party post for being directly involved in violence in Midlands province.

Madiro who was addressing a Nyanga inter-district meeting held at Nyamhuka Hall said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was ready to discipline rogue elements fanning factionalism in the ruling party.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa has no time to talk. He is in a mood of action, so don’t be a victim of him, I am warning you. This is not a joke. Our President is very serious. He wants to discipline all rogue elements,” said Madiro.

Nyanga South MP Supa Mandiwanzira, central committee member Moses Gutu and Chief Saunyama, who recently bounced back into mainstream politics attended this meeting.

Madiro is a close ally of Mnangagwa and recently retained the post after defeating Makoni district co-ordinating committee chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa in the provincial elections.

President Mnangagwa has also suspended Zanu PF director for administration, Retired Major-General Dickson Dzora and fired Munyaradzi Katsande, the party’s head of information and communication technology.

Dzora allegedly connived with some officials to corruptly engage a private company to print thousands of ballot papers for the party’s provincial elections.

Recently President Mnangagwa said he was aware of plots to destabilise the party with a view of unseating him, and warned that he would “crush” his opponents before the December elective congress.

Madiro admitted that current factional fights could cost the revolutionary party in the upcoming 2023 harmonised elections.

“As a leader, you should always work with the people and show them the direction and we have some people who won the elections through rigging. Please be straight now and lead the party so that we achieve the five million votes in 2023,” he said.

Zanu PF is targeting five million voters to ensure a landslide victory. The opposition MDC Alliance is also targeting six million voters.