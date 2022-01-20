fbpx

BREAKING: Legendary Musician Zexie Manatsa Dies

Entertainment
By Syndi Gate

Musician Zexie Manatsa has died this afternoon following a long battle with cancer, his Facebook account has posted.

Manatsa is famed for his early 80 hits including Chivaraidze, Chipo Chiroorwa and Tii Hobvu.

His wedding in 1980 remains one of the most attended with 50 000 people paying a dollar to attend.

Posting on Facebook, Manatsa said;

“With great sadness we would like to let everyone know that our Father, Our Legend , Pastor and Sekuru Zexie Manatsa, has succumbed to cancer. May his dear soul rest in peace. 01/01/44-20/01/2022,” posted a family member.”

Manatsa is the only musician to this day to compose songs for three leading Premier Soccer League teams in Zimbabwe namely Dynamos, Caps United and Highlanders.

Syndi Gate 1 posts 0 comments
Leave a comment
More Stories

Netflix Commits $1 Million Towards Scholarships In Africa

Passion Java Promises US$5000 For Each Warriors Goal

Drug Abuse Film On The Cards

1 of 403
You cannot copy content of this page