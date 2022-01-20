BREAKING: Legendary Musician Zexie Manatsa Dies

Musician Zexie Manatsa has died this afternoon following a long battle with cancer, his Facebook account has posted.

Manatsa is famed for his early 80 hits including Chivaraidze, Chipo Chiroorwa and Tii Hobvu.

His wedding in 1980 remains one of the most attended with 50 000 people paying a dollar to attend.

Posting on Facebook, Manatsa said;

“With great sadness we would like to let everyone know that our Father, Our Legend , Pastor and Sekuru Zexie Manatsa, has succumbed to cancer. May his dear soul rest in peace. 01/01/44-20/01/2022,” posted a family member.”

Manatsa is the only musician to this day to compose songs for three leading Premier Soccer League teams in Zimbabwe namely Dynamos, Caps United and Highlanders.