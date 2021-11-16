Pan-African Youth Union Shifts Base To Morocco’s Rabat

The Pan-African Youth Union has shifted base to Morocco’s capital Rabat following the signing of a new agreement between Moroccan Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohammed Mehdi Bensaid and the Union’s President Aliou Oumarou.

The new agreement, which will see the Union’s headquarters move from Khartoum, Sudan to Rabat, will be ratified at the 4th Ordinary Congress of the Union set for November 15-16 in Niger’s Niamey.

Moments after the signing ceremony, Mr Oumarou said “the Pan-African youth union is very honoured by the commitment of HM King Mohammed VI who has always supported African youth, which will proudly be among their second family, here in Morocco.”

Mr Bensaid said it was only befitting for Rabat to be the headquarters of the Union citing that “HM King Mohammed VI has always emphasised the importance of promoting youth, especially those in Africa”.

“The city of Rabat will be next year the African capital of culture and we will implement programs for the benefit of African youth,” the minister said, adding that the north African country would share its experiences with youth development.

He is also convinced that the establishment of this headquarters in Rabat will further promote “an experience exchange.”

The Pan African Youth Union seeks to empower African young people. The organisation also serves as an operating platform for interaction among young people, policy-makers and social partners on youth development across the continent.

The Union further aims at promoting its values ​​and principles, in particular those related to peace, to democracy and to sustainable development in order to achieve African integration.