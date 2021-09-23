Perjury Accused Pokugara Properties Director In Horse Ride Accident

The trial of perjury accused Pokugara Properties managing director Michael John Van Blerk failed to kick off at the Harare Regional Magistrate yesterday after it emerged that he was recently involved in a horse ride accident.

Confirming the latest development defence lawyer, Zed Chidyausiku told the court that his client had been involved in a horse ride accident. It could not be ascertained as to what injuries he sustained and the time frame for recovery.

In June this year, Van Blerk failed to attend court after suffering from a condition known as catatonic seizure and had to be assessed by State certified doctors.

The State represented by Prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit in the President’s Office alleges that Van Blerk, in his personal capacity and representing Pokugara Properties (PVT) LTD as its Managing Director is facing perjury charges for filing a false written statement in case HC 8948/18 and lying in a sworn affidavit that a show house constructed by land developer George Katsimberis, was built without approved building plans from the City of Harare.

Katsimberis vehemently denies the same saying that he is in possession of all documents to prove his assertions.

The show house in question was constructed by Katsimberis under a deal with Pokugara proprietor Kenneth Raydon Sharpe who is said to have controversially pulled out from the deal.