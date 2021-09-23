fbpx

Zimplow Issues Caution On Its Shares

Business
By Kudzanai Gerede
www.263chat.com

Engineering concern, Zimplows has issued a cautionary statement to its shareholders and the investing public with the company currently in negotiations for a deal that may affect its Zimbabwe Stock Exchange share price.

The group did not however reveal the nature of the transaction.

“Shareholders are advised that Zimplows Holdings Limited is in discussions regarding a potential transaction, which if successfully concluded may have an impact on the price of the company shares,”

Shareholders will be provided with further details concerning the transaction in due course. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution and should consult their professional advisors before dealing in the company shares,” said the company.

Zimplows shareholders recently upheld diversification of the business into the transport and logistics industry in a bid to expand operations.

The Group recorded a 17 percent growth in revenue in its FY2020 ahead of prior year driven by growth in volumes across the major product ranges at Farmec, Barzem, CT Bolts and Mealiebrand.

 Its new chairperson, Godfrey Manhambara  said the group will double its current performance by 2024 utilizing the group’s diversified structure, premium brands and technical expertise.

Kudzanai Gerede 809 posts 0 comments
Leave a comment
More Stories

Caledonia To Acquire Maligreen Mining Claims

Liquid & Google partner to bridge digital divide…

Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe, Now Trading As EcoCash Holdings…

1 of 533
You cannot copy content of this page