Phoenix Publishers Launch Book Awards

Phoenix Publishers has launched book awards for writers with the coronation ceremony slated for 25 November.

Faith Chipangura, the founder of Phoenix Publishing said the awards aim to appreciate the role being played by writers in amplifying literature works in Zimbabwe.

“These awards aim to appreciate the great work being done by writers which sometimes goes unnoticed. This will assist in elevating the literary industry in Zimbabwe,” she said.

The awards will focus on romance, fantasy, adventure, sci-fi Motivational Spiritual: prayer, journals and devotionals Self-help Autobios Poetry Memoirs Young adults Children’s Books Cookbooks.

According to the statement, the application process opens on 1 March 2022 and closes on 30 August 2022.

Candidates can submit applications and their work (published between January 2021-August 2022) for the adjudication process.