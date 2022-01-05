ZIFA Secretariat Announces Date For Extra Ordinary Congress

The Zimbabwe Football Association secretariat has announced the date for the extra ordinary congress following a call for the decisive meeting by some members of the association.

In a letter copied to FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, FIFA Chief Member Association Officer – Kenny Jean-Marie and Sports and Recreation Commission Gerald Mlotshwa on behalf of the ZIFA secretariat ZIFA communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said all ZIFA members have been notified of the latest development.

“The ZIFA Secretariat acknowledges receipt of correspondence from some ZIFA Members dated 3 January 2022 and their call for an extra ordinary congress in line with Article 28 of ZIFA constitution. The Secretariat has verified the credentials and authenticity of members who called for the meeting.

“The Members who appended their signatures in a letter to the ZIFA Secretariat are bona fide ZIFA Members. It is noted that the ZIFA Executive Committee as well as the General Secretary are suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), and are therefore not able to meet as a board to convene an extraordinary general congress, please note the provisions contained in Article 28(2) of the registered ZIFA Constitution of 2013 which now applies and we quote: “If an Extraordinary Congress is not convened, the Members who requested it may convene the Congress themselves”. Gwesela said.

He added “Therefore on behalf of the 27 members who make up more than one-third of the members of ZIFA, the following notice and agenda is issued on their behalf. All of the ZIFA Executive Committee members have been notified of the charges and have been requested to attend the extraordinary Congress.

“Copies of the letter to ZIFA secretariat as well as the charges against the Executive Committee will be made available to those members who do not already have them. ZIFA Secretariat will deal with the usual logistics of transport, food and accommodation for members travelling from outside of Harare province.”

The congress is set to be held in Harare on January 29, 2022 with the ZIFA board members suspension and the pending FIFA ban set to be high on the agenda.