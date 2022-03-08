Police Arrest 38 000 Motorists In Vehicle Registration Blitz

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has arrested a cumulative 38 082 motorists nationwide, since it started its operation targeting unlicensed and unregistered motor vehicles in January this year.

The operation is also targeting pirate taxis.

In a statement this afternoon, ZRP confirmed the development on its twitter account.

“On 07/03/22, Police arrested 640 motorists country wide under an ongoing operation targeting unlicensed and unregistered motor vehicles. 407 vehicles were impounded while 233 motorists were fined for various offences. Cumulative arrests now stand at 38 082,” said ZRP.

The operation was necessitated by the prevalence of serious crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, murder and rape which have been committed by people moving around in unmarked vehicles.

As a result, the force has increased its visibility by setting up road blocks in major roads across the country.

To complement police efforts, the government has since availed number plates which had been in short supply in recent years are available at Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) and its agencies namely ZIMRA and Zimpost.