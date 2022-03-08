Acting Prosecutor General Appointed

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed deputy prosecutor-general, Nelson Mutsonziwa as Acting Prosecutor General succeeding Kumbirai Hodzi who recently resigned from office on medical grounds.

In a statement by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, the appointment is with immediate effect.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde E.D Mnangagwa has in terms of Section 340 of the Constitution, appointed Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa as Acting Prosecutor General following the resignation of former Prosecutor General, Mr Kumbiar Hodzi,”

“The appointment is with immediate effect,” reads the statement.

Hodzi, a lawyer by profession had been at the helm of the country’s prosecution since 2018 after he replaced Advocate Ray Goba.