Politicians Continue To Siphon Millions From Redwing Mine As Workers Go For Two Years Without Pay

MUTARE– Scores of workers at the troubled Redwing Mine, owned by South African Mogul Mze Khumalo, have raised an appeal over unpaid wages stretching for over two years now.

By Donald Nyarota

The disgruntled workers aired out their grievances during a labour rights training workshop organized by the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Allied Diamonds Workers Union (ZIDAWU).

The affected workers said efforts to engage the Redwing mine management which is under the Anglo American Mettallon group, have continued to hit a snag as the management continue to play a cat and mouse game.

Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development, provincial human resources officer Murapa said the situation was emanating from the operational challenges being faced by the miner.

Murapa said the mine was failing to pay its workers as it was under the Anglo-American group of companies that are under sanctions.

“We are aware of the situation, the company in question is under care and maintenance, they made this declaration because of the prevailing political situation is not conducive for them to operate optimally.

“They are failing to meet their dues because the challenge they are facing is political emanating from the sanctions and this is affecting the operations of Anglo American group, they cannot sell their produce,” said Murapa.

ZIDAWU president, Cosmus Sunguro said they have approached the management to resolve the impasse but to no avail.

He said management was failing to pay their workers simply because powerful politicians are busy siphoning money from the entity for their individual interests at the expense of workers.

“We have tried several times to engage the management but what we have found is that the issue tends to be political in the sense that there are some hidden individuals that are controlling behind the scenes.

“These politicians are the ones that are siphoning money from Redwing Mines, we engaged the Human Resources personnel and they said the mine had change names to King’s Daughter, the reason being to run away from their financial obligations,” said Sunguro.