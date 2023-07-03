Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme Extends To Plumtree

Prevail International has extended the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme to Plumtree, in a move that is expected to plug water scarcity and limited access to clean drinking water in the arid town.

Addressing media after the commissioning, Prevail International chairman, Tempter Tungwarara expressed that his company remains determined towards meeting Vision 2030 expectations, as spelt by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. Our vision aligns with the government’s commitment to leaving no one behind by the year 2030. Through our collaboration with ZINWA, we are determined to make a positive difference in the lives of the people of Plumtree,” said Tungwarara.

To date, ever since the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) contracted Prevail International to implement the borehole drilling scheme, the company has installed solar-powered boreholes, storage tanks, and portable water taps in areas known for their challenging climate and limited water resources including Chipinge, Chimanimani, Chivi, among others.

“We are committed to providing clean water to all Zimbabweans,” said Tungwarara. “We believe that everyone has the right to access safe and reliable water, and we are working hard to make that a reality.”

The Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme, aims to provide clean water to the country’s 35,000 villages by 2025.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

