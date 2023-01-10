Young Artists On Winky D’s Album Losing Endorsement Deals: Fantan Says

Celebrated music producer Arnold “Dj Fantan” Kamudyariwa has said artistes that Zimdancehall chanter Winky D roped on his album are losing endorsement deals over the controversial offering.

Winky D dropped a new album Eureka Eureka on New Year’s Day, where he collaborated with the new blood on local music. However, the offering has divided the nation along political lines, a development that has left some artists he collaborated with regretting.

Commenting on the issue, Fantan said he has seen some of those artists bemoaning losses that have come with the collaborations.

“…sa elder mu industry when you do certain projects you must enlighten the youths you engage zvizere kuti project riri funded and tave kuimba zvematongerwo enyika so that anopinda achida nemoyo wake munyaya dzacho.

“Ini ndiri kutaura se munhu aka groomer and aka mentor most of the youths vari pa project iroro. Zvirikundirwadza to see them crying behind the scenes kuti takakandwa pasi pe bhazi nemukuru wedu kumagitare. Right now mukuru vaya vari ku Dubai ku Holiday ne family yavo zvavo zvakaita. Isusu now tava pama1 because some companies no longer want to associate with us because they dont want their brands associated ne politics of any nature.”

(I’m speaking from the perspective of someone who has seen artistes crying that Winky D has taken them ten steps back. Winky D should have been honest to those he wanted to include on the project in order for them to jump on willingly)

He, however, commended Winky for collaborating with the youngsters.

“Yes I was excited to hear about the project. I was happy to see other artistes featuring for once pama gitare emukuru. This time he included other artists which was a dream come true for all of us, vaida kuonawo chimuti chichitambidzanwa from one generation to another and to see two generations combining,” Fantan said.

