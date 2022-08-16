fbpx
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
She Speaks: The story of Mai Dovi

‘She Speaks’ is a feminine corner that seeks to bring out the muzzled voices of women around Zimbabwe. This show will be bringing to light issues being faced by women in their day-to-day lives. Making an effort to support the ‘break the bias’s movement, this 263Chat Podcast production is for women, by women with women. Leaving no woman behind #LNWB

In this episode, Joleen had a chat with Valetine Shoti aka Mai Dovi.

Enjoy Listening!

Apple Podcast
Google Podcasts
Deezer
Amazon Music

Written by

Clinton has been part of the development sector practicing media and societal engagement for the past 5 years. He is an ever-growing leader, specializing in media and communications with a special bias towards using digital marketing tools like social media and bulk SMS platforms. His experience includes but is not limited to training, strategic partnerships, advocacy, research, documentation, arts programming, human capital development and enhancement informed by empirical research of needs, strategic analysis and development, monitoring and evaluation of the operating environment and project implementation. Clinton has a good exposure of various contexts and environments and this has helped him become an open-minded and inclusive individual. He has relevant skills at content creation using designing softwares like CorelDraw and is flexible to create content using CANVA .For 4 years, Clinton managed content creation and distribution for Youth Empowerment and Transformation Trust. Clinton is capable of developing a social media strategy that best suits the firm and its audience. Currently, Clinton is the Podcast Manager for 263Chat.

