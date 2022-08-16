She Speaks: The story of Mai Dovi

‘She Speaks’ is a feminine corner that seeks to bring out the muzzled voices of women around Zimbabwe. This show will be bringing to light issues being faced by women in their day-to-day lives. Making an effort to support the ‘break the bias’s movement, this 263Chat Podcast production is for women, by women with women. Leaving no woman behind #LNWB

In this episode, Joleen had a chat with Valetine Shoti aka Mai Dovi.

Enjoy Listening!

