Survey Shows Massive Win For Chamisa

A survey by Zambian based research and consulting organisation Elite Africa Research (EAR) has revealed that the majority of Zimbabweans are dissatisfied over the country’s economic situation.

The survey, comprising a random sample of 2,000 respondents, aimed to gauge public opinion on various social, political, economic, and cultural issues leading up to the upcoming presidential elections.

According to the survey’s findings, a substantial percentage of registered voters believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction, reflecting a profound lack of confidence in the current state of affairs.

“A large majority of registered Zimbabwean voters think the country is heading in the wrong direction (69.4%) and the economy is getting worse (77.5%). In answer to a question about voting intention for a Presidential Candidate, 47.3% of respondents indicated support for Nelson Chamisa while 38.7% indicated support for current President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“In response to a question about voting intention for a party, 47.7% of respondents indicated support for the CCC, compared to 39.6% for ZANU-PF. A majority of 59.8% of registered respondents sampled hope for a new government following this year’s election. Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF have net favourabilities of -2.6% and -2.7% respectively. Nelson Chamisa and the CCC have net favourabilities of 29.6% and 28.6% respectively,” read the report

Elite Africa Research provided insight into the methodology employed during the survey. With over 20 years of experience in social and market research across more than 16 sub-Saharan African countries, Oscar Mutinda, the lead researcher and founder of the firm, spearheaded the study.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

