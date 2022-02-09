Susan Mutami Mum On Another Twin Child

Firebrand Norton legislator Temba Mliswa’s ex-girlfriend, Susan Mutami who is currently making social media waves with her juicy leaks involving top government officials has failed to clear the air on the issue of twin children she claimed to have conceived with the motormouth politician.

This comes after Mliswa challenged Mutami to a DNA test in a lengthy tweet where he also questioned if she actually conceived twins.

He said his suspicions were raised by Mutami’s duplication of one birth registration form, and flaunting of one newborn on social media instead of the twins which he is alleged to have sired.

In response, Mutami kept mentioning one son – contrary to her claims that she had delivered twins.

She wrote, ” Temba Mliswa let this be the last time u tweet abt me and my son. When I had my first ultrasound u were aware of what the doctor had told us. I came to Australia, gave birth and like any normal mother would do given the circumstances I put our differences aside and gave the boy ur surname which I’m in the process of changing. My son is the most loved and healthiest boy in Australia who doesn’t survive off stolen loot. I think mese munovaona Sabhuku vakakiya smart,vakaguta and vachifara.

“I filled in ur details since we made this innocent lil boy together. U refused to sign the birth certificate. As far as I’m concerned my son belongs to me. U refused to do DNA’s from the word go. kana Mari ye DNA yekwa DR Posen hauna. Be quiet idiot u are just a motor mouth who survives on extortion. I pity ur life uri murume anoraramiswa nemakuhwa nekurarwa nevamwe varume. U will never meet my son in ur lifetime and keep ur dirty money, we don’t need it.”

After delivery last year, Mutami took to Twitter and shared two pictures of the alleged twins captioning, “Hie everyone, meet the LOML. Zvipo zvangu zvakabva kuna Mwari (My gifts from God).”