TelOne Commissions US$1 Million Mazowe Data Centre Extension

State-owned telecommunications company, TelOne on Thursday commissioned an extension to the Mazowe Data Centre at a colorful event attended by government officials and the corporate world.

The US$1 million project completed Mazowe’s fourth Performance Optimised Data Centre, increasing its capacity by 150% – a move from 14 racks to 34 racks capable of powering 300kW of IT equipment and up to 6PetaByte of data.

Speaking during the launch, TelOne managing director, Chipo Mtasa said the facility will help organisations consolidate their information technology resources and functions for enhanced efficiency.

“The Mazowe Data Centre expansion project for which we are gathered is in response to the demand that has been spurred by the premium site and security that it offers. We pride ourselves with this facility, which is a premium disaster recovery site with 100% power, cooling, and security. Through this, TelOne will help organisations consolidate their IT resources and functions for enhanced efficiency, benefit from the greater economies of scale and increased compliance measures,” she said.

The expansion also strengthens TelOne’s capacity to provide cloud-based services such as virtual private servers, web, and email hosting. It further allows the parastatal to offer a diverse portfolio of future proof services leveraged on data centre and cloud environments thereby allowing the development of new and exciting products to enhance the digital landscape in Zimbabwe.

Telecommunications minister Jenfan Muswere applauded this development citing that it is equally essential at other primaries.

“From a Government perspective, we certainly are keen on seeing an even quicker increase of this kind of infrastructure in our country – it is as vital as roads, airports, and other infrastructure in the digital economy.”

The expansion of the Mazowe Data Centre is a firm foundation for the implementation of the National Development Strategy One (NDS1) which requires that we set up a sound digital economy.