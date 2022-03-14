Terrified ZANU PF Blocking CCC Rallies: Chamisa

The blocking of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Binga rally is a sign of panic and fear of the imminent defeat, the ruling ZANU PF will face in next year’s national polls, party leader Nelson Chamisa has said.

CCC was billed to hold a rally in Binga on Tuesday before the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) blocked the meeting citing a clash of programs as President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to visit Hwange on the 17th of March.

Police said it will not have adequate manpower as they will be deploying officers from the 15th of March ahead of Mnangagwa’s 17 March rally.

Reacting to the news, Chamisa said the development is reflective of the terror in ZANU PF as the country readies for next year’s general elections.

“They cancelled our Tuesday BINGA RALLY. So they are quacking and shaking. We mean peace and love. We’re peacemakers. 2023 is fast approaching and we will WIN BIG, with a landslide. We will build Our ZIMBABWE New and Great.Let’s together win ZIMBABWE for change! It’s a Citizen fight!” wrote Chamisa.

Meanwhile, while addressing a rally in Dangamvura, Mutare, yesterday, acting President Constantino Chiwenga told ZANU PF supporters his party has no role in influencing the banning of rallies.

“The opposition should not blame Zanu PF about the ban of its rallies,” Chiwenga said.

“It’s not our problem, anyone is allowed to campaign. Please, deal with the police, and don’t blame anything on the government or Zanu PF because Zanu PF is also applying to the Zimbabwe Republic Police to get clearance for its rallies.”

On Saturday, another CCC rally was blocked by ZRP, preventing thousands of party supporters from entering Rudhaka Stadium, Marondera.