Urban Voucher Program Reduces Maternal Deaths in Mbare

The Results Based Financing (RBF) program, specifically the Urban Voucher system, has proven to be a game changer in increasing access to maternal health services for vulnerable women in Mbare, Zimbabwe.

Over the past two years, Mbare Poly Clinic has achieved an incredible feat: zero maternal deaths. This achievement can be directly attributed to the interventions of the Urban Voucher system.

In an interview with 263Chat, Christopher Gumunyu, the Nurse in Charge of the clinic, expressed his satisfaction with the program, stating that there has been a significant improvement in the reduction of maternal deaths.

“There is great improvement in the reduction of maternal deaths and at our facility for the past two years, we have recorded no deaths,” he said.

The success of the Urban Voucher program can be attributed to its implementation as part of the Health Sector Development Support project, which is co-financed by the government and the World Bank. The project implementation entity, Cordaid, has been working closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to ensure the effective implementation of results-based financing for health.

The Urban Voucher system provides vouchers to vulnerable women, allowing them to access maternal health services at Mbare Poly Clinic. These vouchers cover the cost of essential services, such as antenatal care, delivery, and postnatal care. By removing the financial barrier, the program ensures that women from disadvantaged backgrounds can receive the care they need.

The impact of the program has been significant, particularly in reducing maternal mortality rates. Previously, vulnerable women often faced challenges in accessing adequate healthcare due to their geographical location or economic status. The Urban Voucher program has bridged this gap, ensuring that no woman is left behind.

The success of the program at Mbare Poly Clinic serves as a shining example for other healthcare facilities and policymakers. It demonstrates that with the right interventions and support, it is possible to achieve remarkable improvements in maternal health outcomes.

