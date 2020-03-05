We Should Never Have Waited This Long to Act: Kirsty Coventry

Following the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to ban all local stadia from hosting international matches, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry has revealed that government has engaged various stakeholders to upgrade Barbourfields and National Sports Stadiums and work has already started.

In a statement, Coventry admitted to complacency on the part of her ministry in addressing the issue which is likely to force the national team to play its home matches outside the country.

“As Zimbabweans, you are no doubt aware, the upgrading of the Barbourfields and National Sports Stadiums has started. You are right, we should never have waited this long to do it but it is now being done.