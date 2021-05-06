Galloway Named In Warriors Provisional Squad

England based defender Brendan Galloway is among a 30 member provisional squad announced by Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

The 25 year old who plays for Luton in the second tier of the English football league and has for years ignored national team calls, secured a Zimbabwean passport early this year.

The former Everton defender made his intentions known when he was pictured with Zimbabwe Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland Retired Colonel Christian Katsande.

The duo of Olympique Lyon striker Tinotenda Kadewere and Stade Reims Midfielder Marshal Munetsi were also named after missing the two AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia due to COVID-19 restrictions in France.

There’s also a return to the Warriors fold for Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat who also missed the AFCON qualifiers through injury.

Zimbabwe take on neighbours South Africa on the weekend of 5-8 June before travelling to the Horn of Africa for a date with the Walias of Ethiopia on 11-14 June.

West African giants Ghana also make Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers to be hosted in Qatar.

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF) Talbert Shumba (Nkana)

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Ankaraspor), Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor), Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Brendan Galloway (Luton Town), Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Knowledge Musona (KAS Eupen), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United)

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Prince Dube (Azam), Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates)