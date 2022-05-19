Musona Retires From International Football

Zimbabwe senior men’s soccer team captain Knowledge Musona has announced his retirement from international football bringing an end to a career spanning more than a decade.

Musona rose to stardom when he joined South African giants Kaizer Chiefs from Aces youth academy in 2009 and featured 49 times for Amakhosi, scoring 19. His dazzling performance would take him to Germany Bundesliga where he turned out for 1899 TSG Hoffenheim.

He also had stints in Belgium playing for KV Oostende (2015-2018), Anderlecht (2018-2021), Lokeren (2019), Eupen (2020-2021) before moving to his current Saudi Arabian side Al Tai.

The Smiling Assassin as he is affectionately known by Warriors fans announced the latest developments through a statement he posted on his Twitter handle.

“It is with a heavy heart that I officially announce my retirement from national duty with our beloved national football team, the Warriors. It is a decision that I do not take lightly after representing our beloved country for 12 years, starting with my first appearance on 3rd of March 2010, in a game versus South Africa. My time with the Warriors has been an incredible and rewarding journey that I am thankful to have had the opportunity to undertake, one that I only dreamt of achieving early on in my professional career,” said Musona

He said he was retiring from national duty because he wanted to concentrate on club football at Al Tai in Saudi Arabia.

“I will cherish every moment that I have spent as a member of the team. I am retiring to concentrate on my career at the club level and to afford my other teammates and rising stars the opportunity to represent our beloved country. Over the course of my football career

with the Warriors, I have been truly blessed in both the low moments and many wonderful

highlights.

“I will forever look back with great pride on every occasion I represented Zimbabwe having played over 45 games for the team through international friendly matches, Cosafa Cup games, AFCON qualifiers and tournaments, and World Cup Qualifiers. Mostly, I take immense pride to have captained the team for nearly 5 years. None of this would have been entirely possible without the support of several instrumental people, whom I wish to thank,” he said.

Musona made fifty one appearances for the Warriors scoring 28 goals in the process and featured in various tournaments including the Africa Cup of Nations and the COSAFA Cup.

Musona paid tribute to the football mother body ZIFA, the national team coaches (past and present) and former teammates saying without them he would not have realised his full potential.