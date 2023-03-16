Zanu PF Aspiring MP In Court For Assaulting ZEC Officials

A ZANU PF aspiring Member of Parliament for Epworth Kudakwashe Damson was arraigned before the Harare Magistrates court on charges of assaulting Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officials who were on duty conducting voter education.
Damson (39) stood before Harare provincial magistrate Dennis Mangosi and was granted $50 000 bail.
It is the state’s case that on Saturday last week near Kubatana Primary School in Epworth, Damson who was driving a Nissan Caravan with ZANU PF stickers in the company of two others who are still at large drove near the place where ZEC officials were conducting voter education and grabbed Alerta Madzivanyika, a female ZEC official and kicked her on the buttocks.
He also grabbed another ZEC official Mercy Mutendedzwa and assaulted her on the neck.
Damson further tore the Bernard Gwishiri’s ZEC bib and ordered Tendai Matauya to remove her bib as well, before forcing them into his car. He drove them to Epworth police station where he left them.
Grace Mugocheke appeared for the state.
Damson will be back in court on April 5 for routine remand
Latest comment
Hugh Jarse / March 16, 2023
Yep! Bound to happen. No thanks to those of you, stupid enough to vote zpf, those of you who couldn’t be bothered to vote them out, no plans or checks to prevent / stop vote rigging, and violent zpf thugs, among other things, are why Zimbabwe is in such a mess! The opposition are equally at fault, as they’ve also done sod-all to minimise vote rigging, and that greedy idiot chamisa’s mouthing off because it wasn’t allocated a seat, are just some of the reasons Zimbabwe is in such a shambles! YOU, the citizens have been stupid enough to allow all of this FOR DECADES! Instead of snivelling about the mess you’ve done nothing to stop from occurring, how about WAKING UP, and sorting out your entirely self-inflicted mess? It’ll be interesting to see if you have the courage and intelligence to do so… Past experience, however proves you don’t appear to have this! How would you like to prove me WORNG?
