Zanu PF Aspiring MP In Court For Assaulting ZEC Officials

A ZANU PF aspiring Member of Parliament for Epworth Kudakwashe Damson was arraigned before the Harare Magistrates court on charges of assaulting Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officials who were on duty conducting voter education.

Damson (39) stood before Harare provincial magistrate Dennis Mangosi and was granted $50 000 bail.

It is the state’s case that on Saturday last week near Kubatana Primary School in Epworth, Damson who was driving a Nissan Caravan with ZANU PF stickers in the company of two others who are still at large drove near the place where ZEC officials were conducting voter education and grabbed Alerta Madzivanyika, a female ZEC official and kicked her on the buttocks.

He also grabbed another ZEC official Mercy Mutendedzwa and assaulted her on the neck.

Damson further tore the Bernard Gwishiri’s ZEC bib and ordered Tendai Matauya to remove her bib as well, before forcing them into his car. He drove them to Epworth police station where he left them.

Grace Mugocheke appeared for the state.

Damson will be back in court on April 5 for routine remand

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

