ZESN Urges Society To End Violence Against Women In Politics

Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)’s Senior Advocacy for Electoral Reform Officer, Heather Koga, has emphasized the need for society and the state to recognize violence against women during election periods as a pressing societal issue that must be prevented and not dismissed as a personal matter.

Speaking at a political parties roundtable on violence against women in politics workshop organized by ZESN, Koga asserted that the state has a responsibility to proactively prevent violence against women in elections. The government is obliged to provide protection and support to those affected, as well as to hold accountable those who perpetrate these crimes.

Koga highlighted that violence against women in elections (VAWIE) poses a serious threat to the integrity of the electoral process and undermines the quality of democracy. By forcefully excluding women from participating in the political life and governance of their country, VAWIE deprives them of a voice. It not only impacts women’s physical and reproductive health but also takes a toll on their mental and emotional well-being, causing feelings of shame and eroding self-esteem. Moreover, it endangers women’s overall health and hampers their ability to engage in social and political development. In some cases, the consequences can be severe, resulting in physical, psychological, or social harm, and even loss of life for the affected women.

Koga emphasized the crucial role of the media in tackling violence against women during elections. She urged the media to collaborate with women during the electoral period to foster social cohesion and minimize the space for violence. By providing positive coverage of women candidates and electoral workers, the media can help disseminate more gender-equitable portrayals. Koga called upon the media to accurately and positively represent women in politics and take all necessary steps to promote gender equality.

Furthermore, Koga underscored the relentless efforts of ZESN and other gender-focused organizations in combatting VAWIE. They are actively working to address structural issues and challenge societal attitudes towards women within the political, economic, and social spheres. These efforts aim to dismantle barriers that restrict women’s freedom and agency

