Zim Sets Eyes On London Travel Markets

Zimbabwe will be eyeing to expand its re-engagement process in the travel and tourism sector when the country participates in the World Travel Market (WTM); a three-day leading global business-to-business (B2B) travel show to be held in London, United Kingdom from 7-9 November 2022.

WTM is the second largest international tourism after the Internationale Tourismus Börse (ITB –Berlin). The fair attracts more than 50 000 participants inclusive of senior travel industry professionals, airlines and international media.

Led by the Deputy Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Honourable Barbara Rwodzi, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority together with ten industry players intend to once again entice the European market to visit Zimbabwe after the catastrophic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WTM which returns after the lifting of international travel restrictions under the theme ‘Reconnect, Rebuild, Renovate’, is highly expected to provide massive business and networking opportunities for different destinations of the world. The fair offers a perfect platform for the global travel trade to gain insight into the future of the industry, discover innovations, and share endless business opportunities. Additionally, WTM London offers extensive supporting programmes such as Seminars, educational events, award ceremonies, destination briefings and much more in a bid to bring professionals up to speed with the travel and tourism industry activities.

In an interview, the Chief Executive of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka said, “Destination Zimbabwe’s participation at WTM London will mainly focus on re-engaging and engaging key source markets after a long period of international travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Engagements such as these will work towards boosting the recovery of international tourism, regain the lost market share and build confidence on destination Zimbabwe in key source markets of the world.” she said.

The United Kingdom is the second largest overseas source market for Zimbabwe after the United States of America. Zimbabwe last participated at WTM London in 2018.

All is set for Destination Zimbabwe’s participation at the leading travel and tourism trade show in the United Kingdom.

