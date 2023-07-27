Zim Squash Prodigy Shines At World Cup Tournament In Melbourne

Zimbabwean squash prodigy Ryan Gwidzima left an indelible mark at the just ended 2023 World Squash Federation (WSF) World Junior Squash Championships held in Australia, Melbourne after he became the first Zimbabwean to go through to the second round of the prestigious tournament.

Gwidzima won three matches out of the seven he participated and finished the tournament on position 54 out of 128.

Edgars Zimbabwe Marketing Manager Priscillah Nyawera expressed delight in being a part of Gwidzima’s incredible journey saying they took pride in dressing him for the competition.

Nyawera said they were moved by Gwidzima’s passion for the sport which she said resonated with Edgars Zimbabwe.

“It was a pleasure being a part of Ryan’s journey to the Individual World Cup Squash Championship through our Faith Wear brand. His passion for the game appealed to us and we enjoyed dressing him for something he had faith in. We are proud he went on to put up an impressive performance. Wishing him greater achievements in future. Faith Wear hopes to inspire us all to believe that with faith all things are possible,” said Nyawera.

She expressed hope that Gwidzima’s success would inspire others to believe in the power of faith and determination, reminding everyone that with faith, all things are possible.

The 2023 World Squash Federation (WSF) World Junior Squash Championships went to Pakistani’s Hamza Khan who beat Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria 3-1 in the final.

The tournament, held in Melbourne from 18 to 24 July 2023 saw 33 countries including three from Africa participating.

