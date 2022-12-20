Zimnat Remembers Accident Victims of 2022

One of the leading short-term insurance companies, Zimnat General Insurance on Friday, 16 December 2022 donated Christmas hampers to individuals who were involved in major accidents in 2022. Working with accident victims through insurance claims, the insurance company recognized the need to assist them beyond payment of claims. During the year, Zimnat joined hands with Road Safe Zimbabwe Trust, to advocate for safe roads and the reduction of road carnages.

Most people in Zimbabwe rely on small businesses and self-employment for their sustenance. Therefore, any time lost due to injury, hospitalization, or otherwise results in dire losses of incomes and sometimes livelihoods which causes catastrophic long-term damages. To lessen some of these burdens, Zimnat has delivered grocery hampers containing basic household needs including, cooking oil, rice, salt, cordials, and detergents.

Commenting on the donations Zimnat General Insurance CEO Betty Togarasei said that initiative was a fulfilment of Zimnat’s purpose of making life better for all of its stakeholders and in this instance, the organization’s clients who were unfortunate in 2022.

“As a community-driven company, Zimnat’s purpose is to make life better. We are hoping that these groceries will go a long way to alleviate the financial burdens the accident victims are facing during this festive season. We are also looking forward to continue raising awareness on how we can make our roads safe and reduce accidents, loss of life and property.” she said.

Zimnat General Insurance is a short term insurance service provider, and a member of the Zimnat Group, which is comprised of Zimnat Life Assurance, Zimnat Asset Management, and Zimnat Microfinance. The group is associated with Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial institution on the continent.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

