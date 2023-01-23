Dynamos Takes 2023 Season Preps To Gweru

Following their failure to participate in the 2023 Nyasa Big Bullets Pre-Season International Tournament in Malawi due to FIFA ban imposed on the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), Dynamos will take their newly assembled side to Gweru for some friendly matches with Midlands clubs, 263Chat can exclusively reveal.

The Harare giants who have recruited a youthful squad will be hoping to use the friendlies to prepare for the 2023 season under new coach Herbert Marowa.

“Dynamos is going to Gweru for some friendly matches this weekend, this is part of preparations for the upcoming season. The Malawi trip is no longer happening due to FIFA ban.

“The FIFA ban will also affect Dembare and Caps United who were supposed to participate in the African safari,” said the Dembare source.

Meanwhile, Marowa has reportedly approached Dynamos’ loyal son, Denver Mukamba for his services in the upcoming season with contract talks still ongoing.

Mukamba who is the 2012 Soccer Star of the Year was released by Ngezi Platinum stars and will be hoping to rekindle his romance with Dynamos where he endeared himself with its faithfuls during his first stint.

35-year-old Ali Sadiki is also training with the Harare gaints a year after he tried joining their arch-rivals Caps United.

Former Harare City midfielder Emmanuel Ziocha who recently joined Dembare

Dynamos have already signed eight players namely Emmanuel Ziocha (21), Shandirwa (23), Tendai Matindife (21), Arthur “Diego” Musiiwa (27), the Moyo twins — Kevin and Elvis, Nyasha Chintuli (28) and Soccer Star of the Year finalist Eli Ilunga (25).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

