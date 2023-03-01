ZITF 2023 Preparations On Course

A total of 45 new exhibitors and nine countries have registered to participate at the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) set to run from 25 to 29 April this year.

The ZITF is held annually at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

This year’s edition is running under the theme, “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness.”

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said 363 exhibitors have since registered to participate in the country’s biggest trade showcase.

“The nation is being advised that a total of 363 exhibitors have so far booked exhibition space, and there will be 45 new exhibitors, nine foreign nations have booked exhibition stands, and these include Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, Belarus, Britain, United States of America, United Arab Emirates, and Japan,” said Mutsvangwa.

She added that, April 25 to 27 will exclusively be business days with the major highlights being the ZITF International Business Conference and the ZITF Diplomats Forum and Connect Africa Symposium to be held on April 27.

“The official opening ceremony and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Council Business Luncheon will be held on 28 April and the public/open days will be on 28 and 29 April and the nation is therefore being assured that preparations for the 2023 ZITF are on course,” she said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

