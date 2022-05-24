4-H Zimbabwe Launches Sports For Peace Initiative

A local organization, 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation , will tomorrow host a multi-party youth sport event aimed at promoting peace , tolerance and social cohesion amongst youth from different political and social affiliations.

The event which will be held at Belvedere Teacher’s College, will draw participants from political parties such as NCA, FEEZ, CCC , ZANU PF , MDC-T, LEAD and youth civil society organizations.

4-H Zimbabwe National Director, John Muchenje said they are seeking to use sport as a tool to promote peace and tolerance amongst youths from different political parties in the country.

“What we want to achieve is to contribute and promote inter cultural dialogue , to ensure a peaceful environment pre, during and post elections,”Muchenje said

The organization has been on a deliberate drive to promote a peaceful electoral environment through training youth as embassadors for peace and multi political peace dialogues among other nation building initiatives.

“We also want to identify best practices and lessons learnt through sport and how it builds bridges between individuals across communities and how it helps to attain development and peace objectives,” Muchenje added.

He noted that youth are the embodiment of national unity hence they need to work together and shun all forms violence, especially politically motivated, which is rife towards elections.

Zimbabwe will go for the general elections next year but under a heavy cloud as political violence reigned supreme during the March 26 by-elections.

Muchenje said it is such unfortunate events that they have resorted to target young people, who in most cases, are used to perpetuate violence on behalf of politicians.