Adjournment Of Parliament A Disservice To The Nation: Zimcodd

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) has bemoaned the adjournment of parliament saying it does not guarantee guarantees transparency and accountability.

In a weekly report, Zimcodd says whilst it was for safety issues the suspension it had created a unique challenge for parliamentary functions.

“The outbreak of novel coronavirus has created unique challenges for the continuity of parliamentary functions especially in countries where lockdowns have been enforced. However, most countries have employed mitigation and adaptation measures to limit transmission, while allowing parliamentarians to fulfill their triple roles of representation, legislation, and oversight,” noted Zimcodd “In the case of Zimbabwe, Parliament immediately adjourned after the President’s declaration of COVID-19 a State of National Disaster on 17 March 2020.”

The debt management organisation said legislators confided that they are learning about Covid-19 through social media.

“A month later, still the parliament has not issued even a statement on how the institution is contributing to the fight against the pandemic whilst maintaining their oversight role on the use of public resources. MP’s attending a ZIMCODD Indaba confessed that they are only learning of what is happening in the country ‘through social media and grapevine’.

“Several decisions have been made without the involvement of Parliament, let alone the Portfolio Committees on Health and Child Care, Budget and Finance and the Public Accounts. In essence, there is no legislative effort from the Parliament of Zimbabwe to limit the negative social and economic impacts on the most vulnerable.” said Zimcodd

Zimcodd says Parliament should play its crucial role during the current Covid-19 fight.

“The conspicuous silence on the part of Parliament leaves a lot to be desired considering that parliamentarians have a crucial function to oversee this response, as well as evaluate and swiftly pass emergency legislation to approve funds needed to meet the needs of the populations they serve. This guarantees transparency and accountability which is crucial in building public trust in government’s response to the pandemic”

Without transparency and accountability Zimcodd says citizens tend to speculate, especially when all important decisions are left in the hands of the executive.