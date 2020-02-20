All is set for the Castle Challenge Cup

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League has announced the date and stadium venue for this year’s edition of the Castle Challenge Cup.

The Challenge Cup will see reigning League champions FC Platinum lock horns with Chibuku Super Cup holders Highlanders.

The two teams will battle it out at Barbourfileds Stadium on Saturday March 14.

A statement by PSL announced: “We are pleased to announce that the Castle Challenge Cup between FC Platinum and Highlanders FC is scheduled to be played at Barbourfileds Stadium on Saturday 14 March 2020”

PSL also announced the prize money for the cup as well as gate charges and promised that the Castle Larger Premier league sponsorship will be unveiled soon.

“The Castle Challenge Cup winners will receive a sum of ZWL$ 400 000 (Four hundred thousand dollars and the runners up will receive ZWL$ 250 000 (Two hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

“The gate charges for the said matches are as follows: Rest of the Ground ZWL$50, VIP ZWL$100 and VVIP ZWL$200,” read the statement

