RBZ Worker Steals Cash, Loses All on Aviator Bet

By Judith Nyuke

A General Hand at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has been sentenced to three years in prison after stealing $1 500 from his employer and subsequently losing the entire amount while gambling on the popular online game Aviator also known as “chindege.”

Pets Napwaro (48) pleaded guilty to unlawful entry charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ayanda Dlamini.

Magistrate Dlamini initially sentenced Napwaro to 57 months in prison but suspended 12 months for five years on condition of good behaviour and an additional 10 months on the condition of restitution leaving an effective sentence of 36 months to be served.

The RBZ is being represented by its Asset Manager, Bernard Kenneth Chitenje.

The State, represented by Takudzwa Mutyavaviri, proved that on April 25, 2026, the complainant secured his office at the RBZ (No. 80 Samora Machel Avenue, Harare) by locking the door but leaving a window slightly open.

He left US$1 500 belonging to the Reserve Bank in a drawer before departing for Kaguvi Street to purchase vehicle parts.

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Taking advantage of the complainant’s absence, Napwaro entered the office by using a chair to climb through the window.

Once inside, he stole the US$1,500 and slipped away unnoticed. Upon his return, the complainant, Chitenje discovered the theft and reported the matter to ZRP Harare Central.

​Following a police investigation and subsequent arrest, Napwaro confessed to the crime, admitting he had lost the entire amount gambling on the “Aviator” (Kandege) game at MWOS.